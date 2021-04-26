Top 5 most popular used cars being bought during Ramadan

There has been a shift towards car ownership globally and here in the Middle East since the start of the pandemic, Tarek Kabrit, the CEO of the digital automotive platform Seez, told Al Arabiya English.

Personal mobility has become a crucial factor because people feel safer in their own vehicles than with public transportation or ride hailing, he said.

“Another reason for the growing demand for cars is that a lot of people are working from home and spending more time at home in general, so many of them have moved further away from city centers to get bigger homes and maybe gardens, and now they have more of a need for cars to commute,” he explained.

“At the same time many people were affected financially in 2020 and we've seen a growing preference for cheaper cars and used cars, which tend to be cheaper. Even within the premium segment we see more demand for less expensive models within a brand” Kabrit said.

Kabrit revealed the types of secondhand cars people are buying on the Seez platform during Ramadan 2021. He also offered his thoughts about how much you can expect to pay for a 5-year old vehicle with 90,000 Km for each car in the Top 5.

Top 5 most popular models

5) Toyota Yaris

The Yaris is one of three Toyotas that makes the Top 5. It seems to have been around forever, but retains its appeal. It’s particularly popular in Europe. In the UAE it’s cheaper than other Toyota models so many people believe they get more for their buck.

Price: Dhs 27,100

4) Toyota Corolla

The Corolla is the 11th most popular car, and the 12th most famous, according to YouGov. Strong, and long lasting the Corolla is easy to service, and as with all Toyotas, parts are widely available.

Price: Dhs 33,000

3) Nissan Altima

There was a time when the Honda Accord was the car to buy in this family market segment. No more. The Altima has taken the lead, and does exactly what it says on the tin. A smooth reliable drive at a good price.

Price: Dhs 31,000

2) Toyota Camry

The Camry is one of the most popular cars across the globe. It was the best-selling car in the US in 2019, and with lots of horsepower compared to similar models in this segment of the market, it’s nippy and has good acceleration.

Price: Dhs 34,000

1) Nissan Patrol

The Nissan Patrol has always been popular. Considered to the poor man’s Land Cruiser it’s reliable, drives well off-road, and most importantly falls within the budgets of many buyers looking for a reliable 4x4.

Price: Dhs 90,600

