.
.
.
.
Language

Spotify CEO says he has “secured funds” to buy Premier League club Arsenal

Arsenal’s players celebrate with the trophy after the FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London, England, on August 1, 2020. (AP)
Arsenal’s players celebrate with the trophy after the FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London, England, on August 1, 2020. (AP)

Spotify CEO says he has “secured funds” to buy Premier League club Arsenal

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek said on Wednesday that he has secured funds to test the resolve of Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke in a bid to buy the Premier League club from the American billionaire.

Kroenke and his son and director Josh put out a joint statement on Tuesday saying that they remain “100 percent committed to Arsenal” and were not interested in selling a stake in the club despite furious backlash from the fans.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Thousands of fans protested outside Emirates Stadium last week after the club’s failed attempt to form a breakaway Super League with 11 other top European sides, leading Ek, an Arsenal fan of 30 years, to throw his hat in the ring to buy the club.

“I want to establish trust with fans and I want to engage the fans again,” Ek told business channel CNBC.

“I’m very serious (about the offer to buy Arsenal). I have secured the funds for it and I want to bring what I think is a very compelling offer to the owners and I hope they hear me out.

“I certainly didn’t expect that this would happen overnight and I’m prepared that this could be a long journey. All I can do is prepare what I think is a very thoughtful offer and bring it to them and hope they hear me out.”

Arsenal, valued at $2.8 billion according to Forbes, were among six English clubs who signed up for the proposed European Super League project before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government.

The north London club are 10th in the Premier League standings and in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top Content
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives TV interview on Vision 2030 progress Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives TV interview on Vision 2030 progress
Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail
Saudi Crown Prince: We agree with the Biden administration on 90 pct of issues Saudi Crown Prince: We agree with the Biden administration on 90 pct of issues
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Saudi Crown Prince: Oil revenues alone became insufficient to cover citizens’ needs Saudi Crown Prince: Oil revenues alone became insufficient to cover citizens’ needs
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More