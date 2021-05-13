.
New Royal Mail stamps feature four different looks of Prince Philip

A portrait of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is seen during the State Memorial Service at the Wellington Cathedral Of St Paul on April 21, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Britain’s Royal Mail invited orders on Thursday for four new stamps in memory of Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died last month.

The stamps, which will be available from June 24, feature black and white photographs of the royal, officially known as the Duke of Edinburgh, over the years.

The images show Philip at different ages wearing a suit, sporting a bowler hat, and dressed in naval uniform.

