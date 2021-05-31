Saudi Arabia’s al-Hilal football club wins Prince Mohammad bin Salman League

Saudi Arabia’s al-Hilal football club on Sunday won the Prince Mohammed bin Salman League cup, as the Kingdom’s Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, crowned the team at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

The team won the cup after the 30th and final round of the league, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are witnessing the end of the football sports season, and here I can only offer my sincere thanks, appreciation and gratitude to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unlimited support for the sports sector in general, and football in particular,” Prince Abdulaziz was quoted by SPA as saying.

The sports minister said that the Crown Prince’s support has had the greatest impact in providing a distinctive professional environment, and has been positive and tangible in the level of competition between all football clubs, which led to the Saudi football league becoming one the highest among the Arab leagues in terms of market value, and among the top 20 leagues in the world.

سمو وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل يتوج فريق الهلال بكأس دوري الأمير محمد بن سلمان للمحترفين 2020-2021 🏆⚽ pic.twitter.com/azqPjzdeGC — وزارة الرياضة (@gsaksa) May 30, 2021

“I congratulate al-Hilal for achieving the title of the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman League for this year, and good luck for the rest of the other participating teams,” the minister concluded.