Jeff Bezos to go into space in July on Blue Origin flight

Jeff Bezos speaks at the Economic Club of Washington DC’s “Milestone Celebration Dinner” in Washington on September 13, 2018. (Reuters)
Jeff Bezos. (File photo: Reuters)

Jeff Bezos to go into space in July on Blue Origin flight

AFP, Washington

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced Monday he will fly into space next month on the first human flight launched by his Blue Origin rocket firm.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother,” Bezos said on his Instagram account.

