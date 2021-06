Duchess of Sussex Meghan releases debut children’s book ‘The Bench’

Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, released her debut children’s book on Tuesday, dedicating it to her husband Prince Harry and their two-year-old son Archie.



“The Bench”, which looks at the relationship between father and son through a mother’s eyes, hit bookstands days after the couple welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana, named after Queen Elizabeth and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, last week.

Meghan has previously said the book, written with rhyming text, began as a Father’s Day poem she wrote for Harry shortly after Archie was born in 2019.



In a handwritten-like note inside the book, Meghan wrote: “For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump”.



Meghan also narrates an audio version of the book, which features watercolor illustrations by artist Christian Robinson.



Harry and Meghan quit royal duties last year, leaving Britain for California, where they now live.

