'Saudi Seasons' will return with bigger, more diverse entertainment events

DJs perform a sold out show in Riyadh as part of Riyadh Season. (Twitter)
DJs perform a sold out show in Riyadh as part of Riyadh Season. (Twitter)

‘Saudi Seasons’ will return with bigger, more diverse entertainment events

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s official tourism Twitter account Visit Saudi has announced the return of “Saudi Seasons” in the fourth quarter of 2021, “doubling down on activity and programming, with bigger, more exciting and diverse events,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Saturday.

SPA said the public will be invited and encouraged to help shape the new Saudi Seasons program, through Visit Saudi’s interactive website www.2years.sa, which is dedicated to “uncovering experiences spanning entertainment, arts and culture.”

The launch of the new Saudi Seasons is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and will play a key role in delivering the leadership’s vision to enrich the lives of citizens, enhance the quality of life for residents, promote different tourist destinations and highlight the cultural, entertainment and sports treasures that position Saudi firmly on the global tourism map, SPA reported.

Saudi Seasons with their entertainment events will also contribute to diversifying the country’s national economy and providing attractive investment opportunities to drive growth in many sectors, enabling the private sector to play its role in the implementation of seasons and events, which in turn, will create many seasonal and permanent job opportunities.

According to SPA, Saudi Seasons contributed to advancing social and economic growth across the country through a diverse calendar of events and activities in 2019, attracting over 50 million visitors, generating more than 100,000 permanent and seasonal jobs.

