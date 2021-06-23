.
UAE capital Abu Dhabi announces resumption of cruise liners

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism announced the resumption of cruise liners in the United Arab Emirates’ capital starting September 1, after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the official WAM reported Tuesday.

“We are delighted to welcome all cruise liners back to Abu Dhabi after a challenging year,” Ali al-Shaiba, the Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, said.

“This comes as part of the efforts to enliven the Emirate’s tourism sector after the impressive results we have achieved in combatting the spread of the [COVID-19] pandemic, and yet another step towards strengthening the UAE capital’s position as a world-class hub for maritime tourism,” he added.

WAM reported that in 2019, maritime tourism in Abu Dhabi witnessed impressive growth resulting in a “record-breaking year” for the sector.

Around 500,000 cruise visitors arrived in the Emirate’s ports throughout the year which marked a 46 percent increase compared to 2018. The number of cruise calls witnessed a rise of 43 percent in 2019 to reach a total of 19, according to WAM.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners at Abu Dhabi Ports to further boost the maritime tourism sector and attract more businesses and tourists providing them with unparalleled services and experiences while exploring Abu Dhabi and its diverse offerings,” al-Shaiba said.

