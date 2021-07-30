.
.
.
.
Language

Polish police HQ staffer steals electricity for crypto-mining operation

A coin representing the bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen on computer circuit boards in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. (Reuters)
A coin representing the bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen on computer circuit boards in this illustration picture. (Reuters)

Polish police HQ staffer steals electricity for crypto-mining operation

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Warsaw

Published: Updated:

Polish police on Friday said they had uncovered a bitcoin mining operation in their own headquarters in Warsaw.

“A civilian employee, not a police officer... attempted to steal electricity to mine bitcoin,” police spokesman Mariusz Ciarka told the TVN24 news channel.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Unfortunately this happened at a police site,” Ciarka said, emphasizing that at no stage did the suspect have access to police databases.

Ciarka added that the alleged crime had been discovered “quite quickly” but did not give a precise timeline.

TVN24 said the employee had been fired and prosecutors were investigating.

The report said a second person was also about to be fired over the investigation.

Crypto-mining -- the process by which computers mint new virtual currency and validate transactions -- requires vast amounts of energy and processing power.

The process typically involves large numbers of sophisticated computers that form a specially designed “rig” that runs the complex calculations required to maintain a cryptocurrency network.

While energy-hungry, the process can be lucrative with each bitcoin currently worth more than 32,600 euros ($38,800).

Read more: FBI probing warning by Los Angeles air traffic control that ‘Jetpack guy is back’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
Snapchat down for many users across the world Snapchat down for many users across the world
World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela
Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast
Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1 Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1
Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger
Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More