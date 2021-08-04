.
.
.
.
Language

English Premier League players to continue taking a knee this season on anti-racism

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes kneels in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the match. (File Photo: Reuters)
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes kneels in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the match. (File Photo: Reuters)

English Premier League players to continue taking a knee this season on anti-racism

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Premier League players will continue to take a knee before games during the 2021-22 season in an anti-racism gesture.

The league said Tuesday it “wholeheartedly supported” the decision and confirmed that players and match officials will also continue to wear “No Room For Racism” badges on their shirts.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We feel now, more than ever,” the players said in a group statement released by the league, “it is important for us to continue to take the knee as a symbol of our unity against all forms of racism. We remain resolutely committed to our singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect and equal opportunities for all.”

Players began the practice in June 2020 in empty stadiums when games resumed following a stoppage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The gesture was part of calls to eradicate racial injustice in society following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Pockets of England fans booed their players for taking a knee in warmup matches ahead of the European Championship and again before a tournament game against Croatia.

Manchester United players issued their own statement, saying they “fully support” the league-wide decision.

“We have said many times as individuals, a team and a club that we are united against racism,” they said. “We need to keep demonstrating that message — now more than ever. We hope these actions continue to have an impact and lead to positive change, especially with fans back supporting us in the stadium.

“Racist abuse in any form on any platform cannot be tolerated and together we must keep fighting it,” they added.

United striker Marcus Rashford was among the Black players for England who were subjected to racist abuse online after they missed penalty kicks in the decisive European Championship shootout against Italy.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said the league has had “a long-standing commitment” to fight racism.

“Following our club captains’ meeting, that collective commitment was reaffirmed and the Premier League will continue to support the players’ strong voice on this important issue,” he said. “The Premier League will continue to work with our clubs, players and football partners to bring about tangible change to remove inequality from our game,” he said.

Read more: England football player Mings says govt official stoked racism prior to Euro Final

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts
Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack
Top Content
UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA
Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia
Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources
Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list
UK warns of non-piracy ‘incident’ off the coast of UAE’s Fujairah UK warns of non-piracy ‘incident’ off the coast of UAE’s Fujairah
UAE allows entry of vaccinated residents traveling from Pakistan, India, others UAE allows entry of vaccinated residents traveling from Pakistan, India, others
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More