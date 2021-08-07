.
Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded 5 mln Saudi riyals

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki al-Faisal and Saudi Arabian karateka Tarek Hamedi during Tokyo's 2020 Olympic games. (Twitter: @SaudiOlympic)

Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded 5 mln Saudi riyals

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki al-Faisal announced that karate player Tarek Hamedi will be honored and gifted 5 million Saudi riyals (US$1.3 million).

Hamedi will bring home a silver Olympic medal after being disqualified from the men’s over-75kg final when he threw a high kick and knocked out his opponent. Hamedi was leading on points when he threw the kick that struck Iranian athlete Sajad Ganjzadeh in the neck, leaving him motionless and having to be removed from the arena on a stretcher.

Saudi Arabian karateka Tarek Hamedi will bring home a silver Olympic medal. (Twitter: @Saudiolympic)
Saudi Arabian karateka Tarek Hamedi will bring home a silver Olympic medal. (Twitter: @Saudiolympic)

Hamedi’s Iranian opponent Ganjzadeh was awarded gold after officials deliberated and decided that Hamedi’s move constituted a violation of the rules.

“Because he is the hero in the eyes of all of us, our Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi will be honored with the gold medal award (5 million riyals) for his excellence, creativity, and honorable representation of the country in front of world stars in Tokyo 2020,” Prince Abdul Aziz added.

The Prince added in a tweet: “You deserve it, hero, and the future is for you, God willing.”

Read more: Saudi karateka wins Kingdom’s second-ever silver after knocking out opponent

