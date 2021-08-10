Great, great grandmother, aged 100, sets weightlifting world record

A great-great-grandmother, aged 100, is now a Guinness World Record holder after becoming the oldest competitive powerlifter on the planet.

Edith Murway-Traina, from Tampa, Florida, can deadlift 165 pounds and bench press 65 pounds.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Her strength and determination are inspiring people all across the country.

Murway-Traina was a performer and dancer years ago. She had never even done weightlifting until she turned 91. That’s when she saw some friends doing it and decided to try her hand.

At first it was just a hobby.

“I picked up a few bars, and they got to be fun,” Murway-Traina said, news station ABC7 reported.

That fun turned into an award-winning achievement for the sprightly pensioner.

She’s now competed in more than a dozen power lifting competitions and shows no signs of slowing down.

“I’m expecting in November I will have another trophy with a whole bunch of applause,” Murway-Traina said.

Read more:

Hundreds flock to see a 20-inch dwarf cow at a Bangladesh farm

Noor Riyadh bags Guinness World Records for two of its largescale artworks

Lebanese amputee athlete breaks Guinness World Record