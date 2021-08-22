.
Netflix confirms true crime documentary ‘Tiger King 2’ will be coming soon

Tiger King on Netflix. (Screengrab)
Tiger King. (Netflix)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

“Tiger King” is one of the most-watched docuseries on Netflix, and the streaming service has confirmed that a second season will be coming soon, after it found huge success during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

A ‘coming soon’ sign has been added to the show’s page on Netflix, with no specific release date added.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is described by the streaming service as an investigative true crime documentary about a zoo owner who spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.

Released in 2020, “Tiger King” is about the life of Joe Exotic (nicknamed The Tiger King), a convicted felon who operated Oklahoma’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, which housed exotic animals including tigers.

