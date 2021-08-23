.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Blue Moon lights up UAE night sky

  • Font
An image of a seasonal Blue Moon taken by the Al Sadeem Obsevaory in the UAE on the 22nd of August 2021. (Image: Al Sadeem Observatory)
An image of a seasonal Blue Moon taken by the Al Sadeem Observatory in the UAE on the 22nd of August 2021. (Image: Al Sadeem Observatory)

Blue Moon lights up UAE night sky

Peter Donnelly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

You may have noticed a particularly vivid full moon shining from the United Arab Emirates’ sky on Sunday night.

This was the seasonal Blue Moon, the third full moon of four that comes along in a single astronomical season.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A Full Moon rises fully illuminated because is directly opposite the Sun.

It was an exciting moment for many as professional and amateur astronomers took to their observatories and gardens across the country to witness the sighting.

The al-Sadeem Observatory, which officially opened in June 2016, was born out of the vision of two space enthusiasts — Thabet Al Qaissieh, a successful Emirati businessman and astronomy enthusiast, who provided the funding for the observatory, and Alejandro Palado, a Filipino resident who originally founded the Abu Dhabi Astronomy Group. (Image: Al Saeem Observatory)
The al-Sadeem Observatory, which officially opened in June 2016, was born out of the vision of two space enthusiasts — Thabet Al Qaissieh, a successful Emirati businessman and astronomy enthusiast, who provided the funding for the observatory, and Alejandro Palado, a Filipino resident who originally founded the Abu Dhabi Astronomy Group. (Image: Al Saeem Observatory)

Al Sadeem Observatory tracked the Blue Moon, and from humble beginnings it has become an established part of the field of astronomy in the UAE.

“At this time of year it’s a nice when the moon rises because it’s around seven or 8pm, and plenty of people can see t as it appears big with a reddish color, so the visual appeal is great,” Thabet al-Qaissieh told Al Arabiya English.

At one time many star gazing enthusiasts would congregate at Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi, but as the country’s cities grew the degree of light pollution matched it, pushing people tracking celestial events further into the desert.

One way to make a Blue Moon is by using a blue filter. (Image: NASA)
One way to make a Blue Moon is by using a blue filter. (Image: NASA)

Sheeraz Awan from the Dubai Astronomy Group told Al Arabiya English that there are more than 10,000 astronomers in the UAE comprising a mix of amateur and professional.

Although last night’s moon wasn’t blue, Awan explained that the name relates to indigenous peoples giving them specific titles as part of their own calendar.

The blue color appears rarely, but by using a blue filter many people get the view they really want.

Read more:

Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health

US VP Harris says focus must stay on Afghan evacuations, pledges open South China Sea

Professors fail in their duty when coercing university students to study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer ‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer
Watch: Man in Italy tattoos COVID ‘Green Pass’ QR code on arm for easy access Watch: Man in Italy tattoos COVID ‘Green Pass’ QR code on arm for easy access
Top Content
Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud
Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations  Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations 
Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley
Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh
Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington
Egypt closes Rafah border with Gaza over Hamas: Reports Egypt closes Rafah border with Gaza over Hamas: Reports
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More