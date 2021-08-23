WWE Crown Jewel to return to Saudi Arabia in October

The WWE 2021 Crown Jewel will return to Saudi Arabia in October, WWE announced on Sunday.

“WWE gets set to make history in its legendary return to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel this October,” WWE said, releasing a short promotional video.

In 2018, the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Sport Authority (GSA), Turki al-Alsheikh, signed an exclusive 10-year contract with the WWE to hold wrestling competitions in the Kingdom.

The agreement means that Saudi wrestling fans will enjoy a number of WWE events, include their famous “Royal Rumble” and “Raw title” events.

The WWE Super ShowDown took place in the Saudi capital Riyadh in 2020.

