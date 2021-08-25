Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid thanks residents who saved cat

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday thanked the “unsung heroes” who appeared on a video saving a cat stuck in a second-floor balcony of a Dubai building.

“Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet including the video of the cat rescue.

“Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them,” he added.

The video, which has garnered more than 100 thousand views on Twitter, shows three men spreading a cloth in order to help the cat, stuck on a high floor, jump off.

The men were shown to pet the cat after it was able to safely reach the ground and walk.

