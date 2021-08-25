.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid thanks residents who saved cat

  • Font
Dubai residents rescue cat. (Screengrab)
“Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet including the video of the cat rescue. (Screengrab)

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid thanks residents who saved cat

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday thanked the “unsung heroes” who appeared on a video saving a cat stuck in a second-floor balcony of a Dubai building.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet including the video of the cat rescue.

“Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them,” he added.

The video, which has garnered more than 100 thousand views on Twitter, shows three men spreading a cloth in order to help the cat, stuck on a high floor, jump off.

The men were shown to pet the cat after it was able to safely reach the ground and walk.

Read more:

World’s largest, tallest observation wheel set to open in Dubai on October 21

Dubai private schools to return to full in-person learning from Oct. 3

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers
Top Content
Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’ Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’
Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile
Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison
Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name
Top 10 most expensive US army equipment sent to Afghanistan before Taliban takeover Top 10 most expensive US army equipment sent to Afghanistan before Taliban takeover
Leaked videos of Evin prison abuse real: Iran official acknowledges Leaked videos of Evin prison abuse real: Iran official acknowledges
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More