Former Afghan minister working as pizza delivery in Germany

Afghanistan’s former information minister, Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat. (Twitter)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Afghanistan’s former information minister, Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat, has taken a job delivering pizzas in Germany’s Leipzig, according to German media reports.

“A few days ago, I met a man who claimed to have been Afghan Communications Minister two years ago,” the German journalist who wrote the story for the Leipziger Volkszeitung (LVZ), a daily regional newspaper in Leipzig, said in a tweet.

“I asked what he was doing in Leipzig. ‘I'm driving out of Essen [German city] for Lieferando [food delivery company].’”

Pictures of the former minister delivering food on a bike circulated on social media earlier this week.

Saadat reportedly left Afghanistan a year ago.

Afghanistan’s former information minister, Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat (Twitter)

“I researched the story, read Afghan newspapers, talked to other Afghans,” the German journalist said on confirming whether the story was true.

Earlier this month, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a two-decade war.

Taliban stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days.

