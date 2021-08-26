.
US FDA doesn’t ‘recommend’ latest viral ‘milk crate challenge’ trend

  • Font
The viral "milk crate challenge." (Screengrab)
The viral “milk crate challenge.” (Screengrab)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this week said it “doesn’t recommend” people try the “milk crate challenge,” the latest viral internet trend.

The “milk crate challenge” involves people gathering and stacking a large number of milk crates as high as possible and attempting to step on each one, often resulting in people falling and injuring themselves.

For the latest headines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The challenge gained popularity this month on social media platforms, namely TikTok, where people can share short videos.

In response to a tweet by Conan O’Brien in which the American media personality on Monday said he was “waiting for FDA approval before I take the Milk Crate Challenge,” the FDA said that although they regulate milk, they “can’t recommend you try that [the challenge].”

“Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2 percent [milk] and return all those crates to the grocery store?” the FDA added.

O’Brien’s tweet was a sarcastic swipe at people who have refused to take the COVID vaccine as they were “waiting for FDA approval.”

