Carole Baskin sells Joe Exotic’s zoo, property can’t be made into zoo for 100 years

Carole Baskin, rival of Joe Exotic, has sold the Oklahoma zoo made famous in Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries, with the provision that the land cannot be used as a zoo for the next 100 years, according to media reports.

Last year, a federal judge in Oklahoma awarded ownership of the zoo to Baskin.

In a ruling, US District Judge Scott Palk granted control of the Oklahoma zoo that was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage — also known as Joe Exotic — to Big Cat Rescue Corp.

Big Cat Rescue was founded by Baskin in Florida.

“Tiger King” is one of the most-watched documentaries on Netflix, and the streaming service has confirmed that a second season will be coming soon, after it found huge success during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed.

The US government has seized the remainder of the animals including lions and tigers from Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, according to a statement by the Department of Justice.

The US justice department said the owners of the park, Jeff and Lauren Lowe, have “abandoned their right, title, and interest in the animals remaining at the Tiger King park.”

