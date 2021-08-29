Russia’s Rostec to produce eyeglasses to fight insomnia, jet lag

Rostec Corporation, Russia’s state-owned tech company, has produced a prototype of glasses that fight insomnia and jet lag, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

“Blue Sky pro” glasses, set for mass production in 2022, are intended for mass use and in particular can be used by military personnel, TASS said in a statement last week.

The glasses provide the “preventive treatment of sleep disorders and restoring daily biorhythms within one or two days,” according to a statement by Rostec.

“The light emitted by the glasses activates the brain and the internal biological clock, they should also make it easier to get used to jet lag and improve well-being,” the statement added.

TASS reported that Rostec is set to produce around 15,000 pairs of glasses. Their prices will range from $94-$406 each.

“The product enables one to control sleep disturbance and restore human biorhythms in a couple of days,” the Executive Director of Rostec, Oleg Yevtushenko, said.

The Blue Sky pro glasses “will definitely be of interest for individuals suffering from insomnia or regularly challenged by the jet lag because of business trips. At the same time, they can also benefit servicemen, including pilots, helping them to recover more rapidly,” he added.

