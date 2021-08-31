.
Alligator attacks elderly US man in Ida flood waters, body still missing

Waves crash against the New Canal Lighthouse on Lake Pontchartrain as the effects of Hurricane Ida begin to be felt in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, August 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A man in Louisiana was attacked by an alligator in the flood waters from Hurricane Ida, US media reported, adding that his body has not been recovered.

Officials said the 71-year-old man’s wife witnessed the attack in Slidell, Louisiana. His wife called for help after she saw the alligator attacking him, cutting off his arms.

The man’s wife said he disappeared shortly after, according to the reports, adding that investigations were still under way since his body has not yet been recovered.

Hurricane Ida blasted ashore earlier this week as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US, knocking out power to all New Orleans, and blowing roofs off buildings.

The hurricane also reversed the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the US’ most important industrial corridors.

On Monday, Hurricane Ida was weakened into a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

“Additional rapid weakening is forecast during the next day or so, and Ida is expected to become a tropical depression by this evening,” the NHC added.

