.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Afghan Paralympian Zakia Khudadadi makes debut after top-secret evacuation

  • Font
Taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi of Afghanistan makes her entrance at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games for her bout against Viktoriia Marchuk of Ukraine on September 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi of Afghanistan makes her entrance at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games for her bout against Viktoriia Marchuk of Ukraine on September 2, 2021. (Reuters)

Afghan Paralympian Zakia Khudadadi makes debut after top-secret evacuation

Reuters, Chiba, Japan

Published: Updated:

Afghan taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi competed in the Paralympic Games on Thursday, becoming the first female Afghan to do so since Athens 2004, after a secret international effort to help her get out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The 22-year-old and her compatriot Hossain Rasouli arrived in Tokyo on Saturday via Paris after Khudadadi made a video appeal for help to leave Kabul after the Taliban swept to power.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Thursday, Khudadadi entered the Makuhari Messe competition arena in Chiba, near Tokyo, wearing a white hijab for the opening match of the debut of the Korean combat sport at the Paralympic Games. She became only the second woman to compete for Afghanistan at the Paralympics, which began in 1960.

Zakia Khudadadi of Afghanistan in action during her bout against Viktoriia Marchuk of Ukraine at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on September 2, 202. (Reuters)
Zakia Khudadadi of Afghanistan in action during her bout against Viktoriia Marchuk of Ukraine at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on September 2, 202. (Reuters)


“I’m happy that she was able to come to Japan,” Kyodo News quoted Uzbekistan’s Ziyodakhon Isakova as saying after her 17-12 defeat of Khudadadi in the under-49kg category.

Khudadadi, who will compete in the repechage round later on Thursday, did not speak to reporters. Both she and Rasouli had expressed a desire not to speak to media.

Track athlete Rasouli competed in the long jump on Tuesday.

Alison Battisson of Human Rights for All, who was involved in their evacuation, told Reuters Australia had granted them humanitarian visas. It was not immediately known what the athletes intend to do after the Games.

In her Aug. 17 video appeal, Khudadadi had said: “I don’t want my struggle to be in vain and without any results.”

The pair had been unable to travel as originally scheduled after thousands of people rushed to Kabul’s airport, seeking to flee the country.

Given the chaos, Paralympic officials had initially said they would not make it to the Games.

The Taliban have said they would respect the rights of women allowing them to work and study “within the framework of Islam” but many Afghans are skeptical of the promise.

During their 1996-2001 rule, the Taliban stopped women from working. Girls were not allowed to go to school and women had to wear burqas to go out and then only when accompanied by a male relative.

Read more: Flight evacuating female Afghan activists chartered by Clinton NGO lands in Albania

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
An eyewitness account of a failed state: Lebanon An eyewitness account of a failed state: Lebanon
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
Top Content
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him
Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets
Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance
Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More