‘Smart’ toilets that track health, look for signs of disease being developed: Report

Researchers are working on developing high-tech “smart” toilets that can track people’s health and look for signs of disease, much like smart watches do.

The toilets will be tailored to look for signs of gastrointestinal disease and monitor an individual’s blood pressure, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The smart toilets will reportedly analyze urine and fecal waste of individuals and examine it for possible health threats.

“Some smart toilets are geared toward helping doctors monitor patients with chronic conditions or heightened risk for certain diseases, whereas other companies aim to sell the toilets—with price tags in the hundreds or thousands of dollars—directly to consumers as a tool to track or improve their own health and wellness,” the WSJ report added.

Disease risk could be better studied when waste samples are continuously being monitored, which is the aim of these high-tech toilets.

Some researchers have been working on tracking a person’s health by installing cameras in toilet bowls to monitor and analyze waste by its flow, color, and volume, to diagnose possible health issues, the report said.

Researchers working on smart toilet prototypes have also started equipping them with functions such as extracting stool samples that can be sent to labs for analysis.

These upcoming smart toilets will work like smart watches do – using apps that connect to mobile phones.

This allows for personalized alerts and other helpful functions, the WSJ report added.

