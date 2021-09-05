Speed and luxury: Top 10 most expensive cars in the world

At one time the most expensive cars on the roads were synonymous with brands such as Ferrari, or if you wanted the romance of being James Bond, Aston Martin.

Although they remain appealing for many, those that are super rich are racing ahead to choose cars worth millions of dollars.

Here are the Top 10 most expensive cars.

10. The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is the cheapest in the Top 10, but at $3.6 million remains in the distance for many. This model is slightly different from other Chiron brands from Bugatti, and with a whopping 1,479 horsepower engine you might rack up the traffic violation points hitting its maximum speed of 490 kilometers per hour.

9. Lamborghini Sian

If you prefer a bull the Lamborghini Sian is the same buying price as the Bugatti Chiron. The $3.6 million outlay buys you the first super car that uses a V12 engine. The Italian vehicle doesn’t have a lithium battery, instead using an electro-chemical energy storage device that releases energy for maximum thrust. Maximum speed is 350 kph.

8. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is the second of four Buggatis that make the top 10. At $3.9 Million, the care has a 1577 horse power to hit a maximum speed of 490 kph.

7. The Lamborghini Veneno

Lamborghini Venenocosts $4.5 Million. Pronounced be’neno, the Veneno was a powerful fighting bull. There was a limited number of cars produced and with the high-performance having a weight of only 1,490 kg, it’s easy to understand why its top speed is 355 kph.

6. The Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Koenigsegg is a Swedish automobile company and the CCXR Trevita is a bastion of its advanced technology capabilities. At $4.8 million it’s expensive, but featuring a diamond weave carbon fibre finish, it is appealing. Trevita is Swedish means "three whites." It can hit a top speed of over 410kmh.

5. The Bugatti Divo

The Bugatti Divo is the third model of this car brand to make it into the Top 10 most expensive cars. At $5.8 million it hits speeds of 380kmh. Although not as fast as the Trevita it’s a track-focused high performance vehicle. The car is named after the French racing driver Albert Divo, who raced for Bugatti in the 1920s.

4. The Mercedes-Maybach Exelero

The Mercedes-Maybach Exelero is priced at $8.0 million. Maybach as an independent company collapsed and is now part of Mercedes Benz. The twin turbo V12 engine kicks in to give the driver a speed of up to 350 kmh. Launched over 15 years ago it still is a beautiful sight to behold.

3. The Bugatti Centodieci

The Bugatti Centodieci is 20 kg lighter than the Chiron, and with a quad turbo-charged W16 engine can hit speeds of 380kmh. At $9.0 million you’re getting a lot for your money.

2. The Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Last of the Bugatti models in the Top 10 doesn’t hit first place, but could if in a street race with the others. The La Voiture Noire is one of the most expensive cars ever built and will set you back a little under $19 million. With a staggering six exhaust pipes to burn fuel, it isn’t surprising it hits 420 kmh.

1. The Rolls-Royce Blue Tail

Is it really all that surprising that a Rolls-Royce takes top spot as the most expensive car? The Boat Tail costs a staggering $28 million. There are over 1,800 individual components in the car, and only three are being built. When being transported in opulent luxury does it really matter if it goes as fast as the others in the Top 10 most expensive cars?

