Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India

Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A video clip showing a cat and a leopard face-off in a dramatic confrontation after both animals fell into a well in India has gone viral on social media.

In the short clip, the leopard and the cat are seen facing one another on the side platform inside the well in Maharashtra, a state in the western peninsular region of India.

The clip begins with the leopard jumping out of the well’s water and pouncing towards the cat as it tries to retaliate and defend itself.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests of West Nashik Division, Pankaj Garg, told Asian News International (ANI) that the leopard fell into the well while chasing the cat.

“The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat,” Garg said.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered tens of thousands of views, with many stunned by the confrontation.

Many also commented about the cat’s bravery in standing its ground.

“The cat courageously stood its ground and the larger animal was a little confused seeing its own copy in a smaller variant,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Another said: “I want to adopt that cat. Maybe the cat will give me life lessons to be brave and motivate me to punch above my weight.”

