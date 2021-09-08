World’s longest plank: Australian man holds position for close to 10 hours 

An Australian man now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-held prank, after staying in position for 9 hours and 30 minutes.

Daniel Scali set the record in Adelaide, Australia, last month. The previous record was held by George Hood, who held the plank positions for 8 hours and 15 minutes in the US last year.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Scali suffers from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) and breaking the record for the longest-held plank was especially challenging for him.

“When I was 12 years old, I fell off my trampoline causing a severe break in my left arm and as a result I live with a condition called CRPS,” he was quoted by the Guinness World Record.

During the plank, he wore a compression band on his left arm to try and alleviate the pain.

“Obviously putting constant pressure on my elbow and forearm, up to my shoulder did give me quite a bit of grief at the start,” Scali said, but he was able to break the previously-held record of the longest plank.

Read more:

Kuwait starts to recycle massive tire graveyard

Chinese activist Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing his foundation’s account