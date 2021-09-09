.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Shark-toothed dinosaur existed in Uzbekistan 90 mln years ago: Scientists

  • Font
Scientists have discovered an apex predator dinosaur with huge shark-like teeth . (Twitter)
Scientists have discovered an apex predator dinosaur with huge shark-like teeth . (Twitter)

Shark-toothed dinosaur existed in Uzbekistan 90 mln years ago: Scientists

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Scientists have discovered an apex predator dinosaur with huge shark-like teeth that existed in Uzbekistan 90 million years ago, according to a study.

The dinosaur was 8 meters (26 feet) long, weighing 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds). The dinosaur was much larger than other dinosaurs in the same ecosystem, the study found.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Researchers found the dinosaur’s jawbone in Uzbekistan’s Kyzylkum Desert in the 1980s. The dinosaur belonged to a group of dinosaurs having teeth like those of sharks.

Uzbek researchers named the dinosaur Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis, according to media reports.

Scientists have discovered an apex predator dinosaur with huge shark-like teeth . (Twitter)
Scientists have discovered an apex predator dinosaur with huge shark-like teeth . (Twitter)

The reports said the dinosaur is one of the first of its kind discovered in Central Asia, according to researchers.

Scientists have discovered an apex predator dinosaur with huge shark-like teeth that existed in Uzbekistan 90 million years ago, according to a study.

The dinosaur was 8 meters (26 feet) long, weighing 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds). The dinosaur was much larger than other dinosaurs in the same ecosystem, the study found.

Researchers found the dinosaur’s jawbone in Uzbekistan’s Kyzylkum Desert in the 1980s.

The dinosaur belonged to a group of dinosaurs having teeth like those of sharks, called carcharodontosaur – who were cousins and competitors of tyrannosaurs (also known as T. rex).

Uzbek researchers named the dinosaur Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis, according to media reports.

The reports said the dinosaur is one of the first of its kind discovered in Central Asia, according to researchers.

Read more:

Scientists find likely origin of asteroid that killed dinosaurs 66 mln years ago

New dinosaur species discovered in Australia, one of world’s biggest

Paleontologists discover 125 million-year-old dinosaur fossil in China

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report
UAE ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative to attract coders is a ‘bold step,’ experts say UAE ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative to attract coders is a ‘bold step,’ experts say
Top Content
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation
Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India
Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies
US inching ‘closer’ to closing door on return to Iran nuclear deal: Blinken US inching ‘closer’ to closing door on return to Iran nuclear deal: Blinken
Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia goes viral for eating dish the traditional way Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia goes viral for eating dish the traditional way
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import Captagon shipment by group linked to Hezbollah Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import Captagon shipment by group linked to Hezbollah
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More