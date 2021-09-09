Shark-toothed dinosaur existed in Uzbekistan 90 mln years ago: Scientists

Scientists have discovered an apex predator dinosaur with huge shark-like teeth that existed in Uzbekistan 90 million years ago, according to a study.

Scientists have discovered an apex predator dinosaur with huge shark-like teeth that existed in Uzbekistan 90 million years ago, according to a study.

The dinosaur was 8 meters (26 feet) long, weighing 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds). The dinosaur was much larger than other dinosaurs in the same ecosystem, the study found.

Researchers found the dinosaur’s jawbone in Uzbekistan’s Kyzylkum Desert in the 1980s.

The dinosaur belonged to a group of dinosaurs having teeth like those of sharks, called carcharodontosaur – who were cousins and competitors of tyrannosaurs (also known as T. rex).

Uzbek researchers named the dinosaur Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis, according to media reports.

The reports said the dinosaur is one of the first of its kind discovered in Central Asia, according to researchers.

