MDLBEAST bringing David Guetta, DJ Snake, Tiesto to Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM 2021

MDLBEAST announced on Saturday that Soundstorm 2021, a dance and musical event, will take place in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh in December and will feature David Guetta, Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, and other prominent artists.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The biggest acts in dance music will once again take to the stage at its flagship event SOUNDSTORM, the region’s biggest and loudest music festival, with the first official line-up being revealed for the 2021 edition,” a press release by MDLBEAST read.

The SOUNDSTORM’21 festival will take place in Riyadh from December 16 to 19.

MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2021 lineup

The lineup includes the following international artists: Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, Deadmau5, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Paul Kalkbrenner, Tiësto, and Steve Aoki, in addition to Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Jeff Mills, Nina Kraviz, Sven Väth as well as regional artists including Anmarz, Cosmicat, Spaceboi, and Zone+.

جاك يا مهنى ما تمنّى 🔥

لمحة من اللاين أب لساوندستورم ٢٠٢١

إذا أعجبك هالاين أب، ترا جايك ٢٠٠ زود 🌪

احجز تذكرتك الحين قبل غيرك ⚡

Got a glimpse of the storm? We're just warming up for the 200+ coming your way ⚡#SOUNDSTORM21 #MDLBEAST

#ساوندستورم21 #مدل_بيست — مدل بيست | MDLBEAST (@MDLBEAST) September 9, 2021

The press release added that more artists participate in the festival and will be announced soon.

“We are ready to welcome all music enthusiasts to become part of this immersive 4-day experience,” Talal Albahiti, COO and Head of Talent Booking, said in the press release.

Tickets can be purchased at Virgin Megastores across the Kingdom as well as through mdlbeast.com, and the cost of tickets ranges from 135 riyals ($35.99) to 2,999 riyals ($799).

Read more:

MDL Beast announces region’s largest music, cultural festival in Riyadh

MDL Beast wraps up three day festival with record numbers

Riyadh’s MDL Beast sees 130,000 visitors, breaks global festival numbers