MDLBEAST bringing David Guetta, DJ Snake, Tiesto to Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM 2021

Over 400,000 people attended the 3-day festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: MDL Beast supplied)
The SOUNDSTORM’21 festival will take place in Riyadh from December 16 to 19. (MDLBEAST)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

MDLBEAST announced on Saturday that Soundstorm 2021, a dance and musical event, will take place in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh in December and will feature David Guetta, Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, and other prominent artists.

“The biggest acts in dance music will once again take to the stage at its flagship event SOUNDSTORM, the region’s biggest and loudest music festival, with the first official line-up being revealed for the 2021 edition,” a press release by MDLBEAST read.

The SOUNDSTORM’21 festival will take place in Riyadh from December 16 to 19.

MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2021 lineup

The lineup includes the following international artists: Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, Deadmau5, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Paul Kalkbrenner, Tiësto, and Steve Aoki, in addition to Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Jeff Mills, Nina Kraviz, Sven Väth as well as regional artists including Anmarz, Cosmicat, Spaceboi, and Zone+.

The press release added that more artists participate in the festival and will be announced soon.

“We are ready to welcome all music enthusiasts to become part of this immersive 4-day experience,” Talal Albahiti, COO and Head of Talent Booking, said in the press release.

Tickets can be purchased at Virgin Megastores across the Kingdom as well as through mdlbeast.com, and the cost of tickets ranges from 135 riyals ($35.99) to 2,999 riyals ($799).

