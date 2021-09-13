.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dania Akeel: First Arab, Saudi woman to win FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas

  • Font
Dania Akeel became the first Arab and Saudi woman to win the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas. (Instagram)
Dania Akeel became the first Arab and Saudi woman to win the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas. (Instagram)
Vision 2030

Dania Akeel: First Arab, Saudi woman to win FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dania Akeel becomes the first Arab and Saudi woman to win the World Cup for the T3 Desert Baja Rally after finishing fourth in Baja Italy, the eighth round of the championship, and one before the final round.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas is the third season of an annual competition for Baja-style rally raid events for cars, buggies, and side-by-sides, which was held in Italy this year.

The Saudi driver, who is participating for the first time in the championship, succeeded in crowding out 17 international drivers at the top of the category, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Dania Akeel became the first Arab and Saudi woman to win the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas. (Reuters)
Dania Akeel became the first Arab and Saudi woman to win the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas. (Reuters)

The contestant scored 103 points in her first world participation, surpassing several distinguished drivers from Russia, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Britain and Portugal, SPA said.

Akeel said this achievement is dedicated to Saudi Arabia, and she thanked the Kingdom’s Ministry of Sports, the Saudi Federation of Cars and Motorcycles and the sponsoring companies for their “unlimited support,” SPA quoted her as saying

She added that the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas gave her enough experience to be able to participate in the upcoming Dakar Rally, which will take place in Saudi Arabia in January 2022.

Read more:

Organizing Saudi Arabia Dakar Rally 2022: ‘The toughest challenge in motorsport’

Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate

Saudi Arabia hosts first netball tournament onboard a cruise ship in the Red Sea

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
When should you take COVID-19 vaccine, boosters, flu shots? UAE experts weigh in When should you take COVID-19 vaccine, boosters, flu shots? UAE experts weigh in
UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14 UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14
Top Content
Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency  Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency 
Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction  Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction 
Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report
UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14 UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14
US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
‘Projects of 50’: UAE to invest $6.5 billion in private sector to create 75,000 jobs ‘Projects of 50’: UAE to invest $6.5 billion in private sector to create 75,000 jobs
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More