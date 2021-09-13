Dania Akeel: First Arab, Saudi woman to win FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas

Dania Akeel becomes the first Arab and Saudi woman to win the World Cup for the T3 Desert Baja Rally after finishing fourth in Baja Italy, the eighth round of the championship, and one before the final round.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas is the third season of an annual competition for Baja-style rally raid events for cars, buggies, and side-by-sides, which was held in Italy this year.

The Saudi driver, who is participating for the first time in the championship, succeeded in crowding out 17 international drivers at the top of the category, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The contestant scored 103 points in her first world participation, surpassing several distinguished drivers from Russia, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Britain and Portugal, SPA said.

Akeel said this achievement is dedicated to Saudi Arabia, and she thanked the Kingdom’s Ministry of Sports, the Saudi Federation of Cars and Motorcycles and the sponsoring companies for their “unlimited support,” SPA quoted her as saying

She added that the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas gave her enough experience to be able to participate in the upcoming Dakar Rally, which will take place in Saudi Arabia in January 2022.

Read more:

Organizing Saudi Arabia Dakar Rally 2022: ‘The toughest challenge in motorsport’

Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate

Saudi Arabia hosts first netball tournament onboard a cruise ship in the Red Sea