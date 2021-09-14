World’s largest jellyfish can sting up to 150 people, spotted in English waters

A British diver spotted the world’s largest jellyfish, which can sting up to 150 people at the same time, in English waters, according to local media reports.

The diver had seen the jellyfish in Browns Bay, North Tyneside.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It caught my attention as I’m always looking around for different things to photograph while I’m underwater,” the diver was quoted by the UK’s Daily Star as saying.

“Its appearance was a cream-colored, dome-shaped top with long tendrils – these look like long bits of thread and string hanging from underneath the dome,” he added.

According to the Smithsonian Institute, jellyfish, which are transparent, have stinging cells called cnidocytes. When an outside force triggers a stinger, the cell opens, letting ocean water rush in. This causes the stinger to shoot out, releasing venom.

The Smithsonian Institution is the world’s largest museum, education, and research complex.

Though the venom of most jellyfish is not harmful, some can be deadly, the Smithsonian says.

Read more:

Top 10 strangest animals in the world

Woolly mammoth: Start-up raises $15 mln to bring back extinct elephant using DNA