A Saudi-founded organization (Catmosphere) centered around the conservation of big cats globally has launched Catwalk, a global seven-kilometer outdoor walk designed to raise awareness for the cause. (Twitter)
According to the organization, all big cats are threatened by habitat loss, and the tiger, lion, leopard, and cheetah have disappeared from between 65 percent and 96 percent of their historic range. (Twitter)

Saudi-founded Catmosphere launches awareness campaign about wild cats

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A Saudi-founded organization centered around the conservation of big cats globally has launched Catwalk, a global seven-kilometer outdoor walk designed to raise awareness for the cause.

“Fun, flexible and inclusive, it’s open to everyone of all abilities and can be achieved in the way that best suits you,” Catmosphere said about Catwalk.

“Catwalk invites you to ignite physical movement locally and, by doing so, trigger a big cat conservation movement globally,” the organization, founded by Saudi Arabia’s Princess Reema bint Bandar, added.

Catwalk is inviting people to walk either seven kilometers or 700 meters on Saturday, November 6. The shorter walk, dubbed “Catwalk Cubs,” targets children and families.

Princess Reema bint Bandar. (AFP)
Catmosphere

Catmosphere was founded by Princess Reema, who is currently the Kingdom’s ambassador the US.

According to the organization, all big cats are threatened by habitat loss, and the tiger, lion, leopard, and cheetah have disappeared from between 65 percent and 96 percent of their historic range.

Catmosphere says it has two objectives: to raise awareness for the crucial work in big cat conservation; and to produce inspiring campaigns sharing stories and facts about the conservation of big cats.

“Very excited to be supporting this, the inaugural campaign of Catmosphere,” Princess Reema bint Bandar said in an Instagram post.

She also said the virtual race, which can take place anywhere, is “fun, flexible and inclusive,” adding that it’s “open to everyone of all abilities.” To join the Catwalk, registration can be done on the campaign’s website at catmosphere.org/catwalk.

Extinction

Princess Reema said in her Instagram post that these cats are facing extinction for various reasons.

“While the main threats vary by species, big cats are all in decline due to decreasing habitat and prey availability, increased poaching and other incidents related to conflict with humans and our infrastructure,” Princess Reema said.

“Panthera has identified at least four main threats to the cats as being: loss of habitat; direct human-cat conflict; that they themselves are being hunted for illegal trade; and that their own prey is also over-hunted, so their own food supply is depleted,” she added.

