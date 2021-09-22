US’ famed ‘Skinny House’ sells for $1.2million in Boston

It might be small, but it packs a profitable punch.

A 10-foot-wide home and renowned tourist attraction in Boston– known as ‘The Skinny House’ - has sold for a whopping $1.25 million.

Located in the city’s historic North End neighborhood, the home, known as the narrowest house in the city, is a two-bedroom one-bath property and was built in 1890, according to city tax records, though some accounts say 1862, CNN reported.

The house measures 1,165 square feet, with Travis Sachs, executive vice president at relators CL Properties, saying: “It’s maybe six feet and change across. So, if you stand with your hands spread apart, you could really be wall-to-wall.”

“People are amazed it was built to be, really, this skinny,”

With views of both the water and the city, it’s nestled in Boston’s North End, a largely Italian area home to some of Boston’s most historic buildings and dozens of restaurants.

Tourists pass by the home daily as part of Boston’s Freedom Trail - a 2.5-mile path that stops at more than a dozen historic sites, including Copp’s Hill Burying Ground, right across from the “Skinny House.” The site, dating back to 1659, was the final resting place for people including activists, artisans, tradesmen as well as two Puritan ministers associated with the Salem witch trials.

“When I was just there just to photograph the house with my photographer, I must have had about 75 tourists come through and just photograph the house as part of their walking tour,” Sachs said.

The house has another name: The “Spite House.”

Legend has it that in the early 1800s, the lots of land where the home is located were owned by a family.

One of the brothers that owned one part left for war and came back to find his brother had built a house. So, the brother who had just returned decided to build the “Skinny House” right in front of his brother’s home -- blocking the entry to the building in the back, the view and the light.

“It’s as spiteful as it gets,” Sachs said.

The property saw tremendous demand when it was listed on the market last month and went under agreement less than a week later, according to a Facebook post by the real estate agency.

“Which is wild, especially being that it’s COVID-19 times and usually people want bigger houses than going small,” Sachs said, adding that after multiple different offers, it sold September 16 to a family of four for $50,000 more than the asking price.

The home was last sold in 2017 for $900,000, Sachs said.

