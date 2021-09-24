.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Australia’s Khawaja sees double standards in Pakistan cricket pull-outs

  • Font
Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja leaves the pitch after being dismissed by Pakistan batsman Yasir Shah during day five of the first Test cricket match in Dubai on October 11, 2018. (AFP)
Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja leaves the pitch after being dismissed by Pakistan batsman Yasir Shah during day five of the first Test cricket match in Dubai on October 11, 2018. (AFP)

Australia’s Khawaja sees double standards in Pakistan cricket pull-outs

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Australia batter Usman Khawaja has criticized the decisions by New Zealand and England to scrap their tours to Pakistan and said they would not have made the same call if they had been due to play lucrative series in India.

New Zealand returned home from Pakistan after abruptly abandoning the tour minutes before the opening fixture in Rawalpindi citing a security alert from their government.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

England followed suit this week, calling off their men’s and women’s teams tour of Pakistan next month citing “mental and physical well-being” of the players.

“I feel it’s very easy for players and organizations to say no to Pakistan, because it’s Pakistan,” Khawaja said in Brisbane on Thursday.

“I think the same thing would apply too if it were Bangladesh.

“But nobody would say no to India, if they’re in the same situation. Money talks, we all know that, and that’s probably a big part of it,” added Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan.

Australia are also scheduled to travel to Pakistan early next year and governing body Cricket Australia has said it would “talk with the relevant authorities once more information becomes known”.

Pakistan was shunned by other cricketing nations for almost a decade after the deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore but has been wooing back top international teams in recent years.

Khawaja said he would have no issues touring there.

“There’s a lot of security. Heavy, heavy security,” he said. “I’ve heard nothing but reports about people feeling safe.

“Even talking to the guys during the PSL (Pakistan Super League) about what it’s like ... they would say the same thing to me ‘like 10 years ago, maybe not, but now 100%’.”

Read more: Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series postponed: Pakistan Cricket Board

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time  Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time 
Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief Saudi Arabia is world’s biggest donor of humanitarian aid to Yemen: KSrelief
Top Content
Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations Fireworks and concerts: Saudi Arabia kicks off National Day with massive celebrations
COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator COVID-19 will just end up causing a ‘common cold’: Oxford vaccine creator
Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official Taliban will bring back executions, cutting off hands, feet as punishment: Official
What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover What's Expo 2020 Dubai? Top 50 things to do, see and discover
Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company Lebanon in danger of complete blackout within one week: State electricity company
Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents Emirates becomes first airline to roll-out COVID-19 travel pass across six continents
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More