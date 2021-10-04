Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan arrested in drug bust: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was among eight people that were arrested by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug raid on Sunday, according to local media reports.

The famous actor’s son was arrested for possession and consumption of illegal drugs, the reports said.

Aryan, 23, was reportedly one of the people arrested in a bust where officers had seized cocaine, hashish, ecstasy, and other drugs, along with cash.

The drug bust took place on a cruise ship that was heading for India’s Goa, reports added.

Khan’s lawyer was quoted by local media saying Aryan “did not have a boarding pass [for the cruise]. He didn’t have any seats or cabins there,” adding that he was invited to a party in the cruise ship.

“Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats,” the lawyer added.

