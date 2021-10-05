Adele fans speculate singer planning new music release after ‘30’ sign seen worldwide

Adele’s fans are speculating that the British singer is set to release new music after her social media pages were updated, along with “30” signs popping up in various cities, signifying the new album title.

The singer’s social media profile pictures were changed to a blurry blue and white image, and her website’s home page had been updated with the same image along with a “sign up” link.

Signs of the number “30” have been spotted by fans in landmarks across different cities including London, New York, Rome, and Paris.

Fans have speculated that “30” will be the name of her upcoming album, following her previous records titled “19,” “21” and “25.”.

Her last album, “25,” was released in 2015. According to media reports, Adele was working on her upcoming album in 2018.

In 2019, she posted pictures of herself on Instagram celebrating her 31st birthday with the message: “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you,” which many fans took as an indication to her album.

