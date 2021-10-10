‘Wizard of New Zealand’ to stop receiving City Council salary after 23-year pay roll

A man known as the “Wizard of New Zealand” will stop receiving salary payments from the country’s Christchurch City Council, after working for the city for 23 years.

The wizard, whose name is Ian Brackenbury Channell, was receiving a salary of $11,700 per year since 1998, according to local media reports.

The reports added that the wizard no longer fits with the “modern image of the city,” which is why his acts of wizardry services – which he was paid for – are no longer required.

“They are not thinking of ways to promote Christchurch overseas. They are just projecting an image of bureaucrats drinking lattes on the boulevard. Their image of Christchurch is nothing to do with the authentic heritage of the city. I am the original image of Christchurch,” Channell was quoted by local media as saying.

For their part, representatives from the Christchurch City Council had told local media that terminating his services was a difficult decision to make.

Representatives said the city of Christchurch is changing, and that new programs will be introduced to its residents and citizens.

