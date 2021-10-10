.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Most beautiful cat breeds, kittens in the world revealed: Study

  • Font
Using the rules of the golden ratio, a new study has revealed the cat breeds that are scientifically proven to be the most beautiful. (Screengrab)
A new study has revealed the cat breeds that are scientifically proven to be the most beautiful. (Screengrab)

Most beautiful cat breeds, kittens in the world revealed: Study

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Using the rules of the golden ratio, a new study has revealed the cat breeds that are scientifically proven to be the most beautiful.

The golden ratio defines beauty by its proportions, measures the distance between certain points on the face, including the eyes, nose, and mouth for symmetry.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This was used to calculate the face ratios of each cat breed in research by All About Cats, an online platform dedicated to the animal.

The cats are rated based on the closeness of their own ratios to the golden ratio, which is 1.62.

Based on the research, these are the world’s most beautiful cat breeds:

Norwegian Forest

Alaric, a Norwegian Forest Cat takes part in the second annual Meet the Breeds showcase of cats and dogs at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 17, 2010 in New York City. (AFP)
Alaric, a Norwegian Forest Cat takes part in the second annual Meet the Breeds showcase of cats and dogs at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 17, 2010 in New York City. (AFP)

With a ratio score of 1.65, the Norwegian Forest cat breed was found to be the most beautiful. They are large cats with long, thick coats of hair.

Russian Blue

Leonid, a Russian Blue, plays with a toy through the cage during at a press preview for the Cat Fanciers' Association show 10 October 2007 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AFP)
Leonid, a Russian Blue, plays with a toy through the cage during at a press preview for the Cat Fanciers' Association show 10 October 2007 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AFP)

The Russian Blue cat breed was also tied for the number one spot of being the most beautiful cat breed, earning a 1.65 ratio score as well. This cat breed is known for its intelligence.

Manx

A manx cat. (Getty Images)
A manx cat. (Getty Images)

The playful and sociable Manx cat breed is also among the most beautiful, with a ratio score of 1.59.

Ragamuffin

A ragamuffin cat is held by a jury member at the World Cat show in Athens on March 29, 2015. (AFP)
A ragamuffin cat is held by a jury member at the World Cat show in Athens on March 29, 2015. (AFP)

Scoring a 1.67 ratio, the Ragamuffin cat breed came in fourth place. It’s known for its fluffy fur and calm nature.

Siberian

Visitors pat Sheru, a Siberian cat, during the 8th International Cat Show organised by the World Cat Federation in Bangalore on July 30, 2017. (AFP)
Visitors pat Sheru, a Siberian cat, during the 8th International Cat Show organised by the World Cat Federation in Bangalore on July 30, 2017. (AFP)

Tied, the Siberian cat breed was also awarded the fourth place with a ratio score of 1.67.

World’s ugliest cat breed

A Himalayan cat takes part in the V International Feline Fair in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia on February 16. (AFP)
A Himalayan cat takes part in the V International Feline Fair in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia on February 16. (AFP)

The study also listed the world’s ugliest cat breeds based on the golden ratio, this includes: the Himalayan cat, which had the dramatic ratio score of 56.87, the Peterbald cat, which scored 18.16, and the Persian cat, which had a ratio score of 5.87.

Read more:

Meow: Why can’t house cats roar?

Top 10 rarest cats in the world

Top five most expensive cats in the world

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children Lebanon’s crisis takes toll on education of intellectual disability children
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Top Content
Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad Top official in Ethiopia’s Tigray interim government seeks asylum abroad
UAE public and private sector to get Oct. 21 holiday to mark Prophet’s birthday UAE public and private sector to get Oct. 21 holiday to mark Prophet’s birthday
Taiwan’s Tsai to pledge defense of sovereignty, democracy as tensions with China rise Taiwan’s Tsai to pledge defense of sovereignty, democracy as tensions with China rise
Taliban warn US not to ‘destabilize’ Afghan government: Taliban FM Taliban warn US not to ‘destabilize’ Afghan government: Taliban FM
Ethiopia’s Tigray fighters under fire in major new offensive Ethiopia’s Tigray fighters under fire in major new offensive
At least five dead in attack on Aden governor’s motorcade, governor survives: Report At least five dead in attack on Aden governor’s motorcade, governor survives: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More