Most beautiful cat breeds, kittens in the world revealed: Study

Using the rules of the golden ratio, a new study has revealed the cat breeds that are scientifically proven to be the most beautiful.

The golden ratio defines beauty by its proportions, measures the distance between certain points on the face, including the eyes, nose, and mouth for symmetry.

This was used to calculate the face ratios of each cat breed in research by All About Cats, an online platform dedicated to the animal.

The cats are rated based on the closeness of their own ratios to the golden ratio, which is 1.62.

Based on the research, these are the world’s most beautiful cat breeds:

Norwegian Forest

With a ratio score of 1.65, the Norwegian Forest cat breed was found to be the most beautiful. They are large cats with long, thick coats of hair.

Russian Blue

The Russian Blue cat breed was also tied for the number one spot of being the most beautiful cat breed, earning a 1.65 ratio score as well. This cat breed is known for its intelligence.

Manx

The playful and sociable Manx cat breed is also among the most beautiful, with a ratio score of 1.59.

Ragamuffin

Scoring a 1.67 ratio, the Ragamuffin cat breed came in fourth place. It’s known for its fluffy fur and calm nature.

Siberian

Tied, the Siberian cat breed was also awarded the fourth place with a ratio score of 1.67.

World’s ugliest cat breed

The study also listed the world’s ugliest cat breeds based on the golden ratio, this includes: the Himalayan cat, which had the dramatic ratio score of 56.87, the Peterbald cat, which scored 18.16, and the Persian cat, which had a ratio score of 5.87.

