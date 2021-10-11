.
Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match 

In this Sept. 22, 1996 file photo new Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gestures following a press conference at Highbury Stadium, London. (AP)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has signed French football manager Arsene Wenger to coach the Saudi football teams al-Hilal and al-Nasr for the upcoming Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) match which will take place during Riyadh Season.

“The great international coach Arsene Wenger was signed to lead the stars of al-Hilal and al-Nasr against Paris Saint-Germain in the Riyadh Season Cup,” the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, Turki al-Sheikh, said in a tweet on Sunday.

PSG is set to participate in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season Cup in January 2022. The one-match tournament will feature a football game between PSG and star players from al-Hilal SFC and al-Nasr FC, two of the GCC region’s biggest football clubs.

Arsene Wenger is a French former football manager and player. He was the manager of British football club Arsenal from 1996 to 2018, the club’s longest-serving manager.

Wenger is currently FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development.

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 will launch on October 20, al-Sheikh announced last month.

The mega-event was first held in 2019, beginning in October and ending in January 2020. The inaugural event saw more than 10 million venue visits at the time.

This year’s event is expected to run from October 2021 to March 2022.

