.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Toby, world’s oldest white rhino, dies in northern Italian zoo aged 54

  • Font
Najin (C) and her daughter Fatou (R), the last two northern white rhino females, graze alongside Ndauwo (L), a southern white rhino near their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. (Reuters)
Najin (C) and her daughter Fatou (R), the last two northern white rhino females, graze alongside Ndauwo (L), a southern white rhino near their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. (Reuters)

Toby, world’s oldest white rhino, dies in northern Italian zoo aged 54

AFP, Rome

Published: Updated:

Toby, the world’s oldest white rhino, has died at the age of 54 in a zoo in northern Italy, a spokeswoman for the establishment said Tuesday.

“Nonno Toby” (Grandpa Toby) passed away on October 6, Elisa Livia Pennacchioni of the Parco Natura Viva, a zoo near the northern city of Verona, told AFP.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“He collapsed on the floor on the way back to his nighttime shelter, and after about half an hour, his heart stopped,” she said.

Toby will be embalmed and put on display at the MuSe science museum in Trento, where he will join Blanco, a white lion from the zoo who died five years ago, Pennacchioni said.

White rhinos normally live up to 40 years when held in captivity, and up to 30 years in the wild, she said.

Toby’s death, which follows the passing of his female partner Sugar in 2012, leaves the Parco Natura Viva with one remaining white rhino: Benno, aged 39.

Toby was a southern white rhino -- only one of five rhino species that are not considered endangered, with an estimated population of around 18,000, according to the WWF.

However, there are only two examples left of the northern white rhino subspecies who live in Kenya, which are watched round-the-clock by armed guards, the environmental group says.

Read more: Saudi Arabia’s enigmatic biodiversity in focus on World Environment Day

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Top Content
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match  Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match 
Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts
First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century
Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More