Saudi Arabia edges off China to remain undefeated in AFC World Cup Qualifiers

Saudi Arabia edged off China during Tuesday night’s World Cup qualifier thanks to a two-goal performance from Sami Al-Naji.

The match was played at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in front of 54,000 spectators and saw the Green Falcons win their fourth game in a row.

Tuesday’s game was part of the third round of AFC Asian Qualifiers, where the top two teams from Group A and Group B automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar.

The third-place teams in Group A and Group B face off to see which third team from the continent will join the top two.

Saudi Arabia now sits at the top of Group B with 12 points. Australia, Oman and Japan are behind the Green Falcons, with China and Vietnam at the bottom of the table.

Six games are left to be played in the competition, which will go into next March.

Despite taking an early 2-0 in the first half, China fought to score their first goal just after the break. But substitute Firas Al-Buraikan came on to score a third in the 72nd minute before China was able to claw one back in minutes before regulation time ended.

But the Green Falcons were forced to sub starting goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais after being stretchered off in the 69th minute.

