Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ comes to life in Abu Dhabi

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ came to life on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi’s Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in a series of games inspired by the hit show excluding the violence.

The KCC’s PR manager, Ewha Kim, said this event was meant to introduce people to Korean games, the ones they usually played as children, as part of their plan to familiarize people with Korean culture.

Interest in Korean culture grew, according to KCC director, Chanwoo Nam, after the Netflix series was released.

Before Squid Game’ some Korean fans were interested in the Korean Cultural Center activities but after it, a huge interest has rushed to our events, Nam explained.

Only 30 participants were selected to compete out of the 700 who applied for the event, and the contestants were selected randomly, Kim explained.

23-year-old Youcef Trichine, a long-time fan of Korean culture, was excited to take part in the event. “It is beautiful how this show could get such popularity in such a short time since its release, and the majority of people want to learn Korean language, they want to visit Korea or play the ‘Squid Game’ itself,” added Trichine before starting the game.

The event included around five games from the popular series, including “Red Light, Green Light”, a more simple version of the glass bridge, the honeycomb challenge, marbles challenge and ‘Ddakji’ the card flipping game.

“Squid Game” is officially the most popular TV show in its initial debut that Netflix has ever released, according to the company.

In the show, 456 debt-saddled contestants are mysteriously brought together on an island off the South Korean peninsula to compete in children’s games for a huge cash prize, with literally life-and-death consequences.

