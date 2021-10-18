.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

One of Egypt’s dwindling fez makers takes pride in craft despite drop in popularity

  • Font
Fez maker, Nasser Abdel Basset, 60, works on a fez which is known in Arabic as Tarboush, at one of the very few remaining workshops in the old street of al-Ghoureya in Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)
Fez maker, Nasser Abdel Basset, 60, works on a fez which is known in Arabic as "Tarboush", at one of the very few remaining workshops in the old street of al-Ghoureya in Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)

One of Egypt’s dwindling fez makers takes pride in craft despite drop in popularity

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

For nearly 45 years, Nasser Abdel Basset has been a proud maker of the fez, the iconic felt hat that was once worn by Egypt’s elite, bureaucrats, and students.

Located in the Old Cairo street of al-Ghoureya, Abdel Basset’s workshop is one of the very few remaining.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I learned the craft from an apprentice, I inherited it and I am now passing it on. You say that the craft will disappear? How come? I’m passing it on to my children,” the 60-year-old craftsman said.

The industry flourished during the rule of Mohamed Ali Pasha, an Ottoman army officer who seized power in Egypt in 1805. Wearing the fez was almost mandatory for the country’s leading officials, public employees and students and was considered a sign of the wearer’s stature and education.

After the country’s military toppled Ali’s ruling dynasty in 1952, however, President Gamal Abdel Nasser abolished the fez as it was considered one of the symbols of the former ruling elite.

Students and scholars at the thousand-year-old al-Azhar University as well as other Muslim religious clerics are now Abdel Basset’s only clients, as it represents an important part of their uniform and history.

“As long as al-Azhar is there, we will work,” Basset said.

Read more: Scientists reconstruct 3D faces of Egyptian mummies from over 2,000 years ago

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM
Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
Top Content
Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased
Fire breaks out at oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, no injuries reported Fire breaks out at oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, no injuries reported
Saudi Arabia allows all airports to start operating at full capacity Saudi Arabia allows all airports to start operating at full capacity
Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: Army Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: Army
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More