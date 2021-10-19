Archaeologists discover remains of ancient dog-sized sea scorpion in China

An ancient sea scorpion the size of a dog was discovered by archaeologists in China, according to a report.

The sea scorpion found was a eurypterid. It belongs to a group of extinct arthropods that form the order Eurypterida.

The 1-meter-long (3.3 feet) sea scorpion is “quite large and superficially scorpion-like… bearing highly specialized anterior appendages,” according to a scientific journal report.

These findings were published in the scientific journal Science Bulletin, for its November 2021 issue.

Their “limbs were presumably used for prey-capture, and analogies can be drawn with the “catching basket” formed by the spiny pedipalps of whip spiders among the arachnids,” the report said.

“Our knowledge of these bizarre animals is limited to only four species in two genera described 80 years ago: Mixopterus kiaeri from Norway, Mixopterus multispinosus from New York, Mixopterus simonsoni from Estonia and Lanarkopterus dolichoschelus from Scotland,” the Science Bulletin report added.

