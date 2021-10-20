Saudi Arabia’s al-Hilal qualifies for AFC Champions League final

Saudi Arabia’s al-Hilal football team qualified on Tuesday for the final match of the AFC Champions League by defeating the Kingdom’s al-Nasr team 2-1 in Riyadh’s Mrsool Park Stadium, as part of the semi-finals of the competition.

The AFC Champions League is an annual continental club football competition organized by the Asian Football Confederation.

The second semi-final match will be held tomorrow, when South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai FC plays against Pohang Steelers at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in South Korea, while the final match of the tournament will be held on November 23 in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, congratulated al-Hilal Club for their qualification for the final match of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

“I congratulate al-Hilal team for this qualification, and better luck for al-Nasr in the upcoming tournaments,” Prince Abdulaziz was quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying.

“The players of the two teams today [Tuesday] presented a distinguished level and performance characterized by high spirits throughout the course of the [match],” he added.

