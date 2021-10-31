Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region

Bill Gates celebrated his 66th birthday this year with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos at a private party off the coast of Turkey’s Mugla region, which houses popular beachside towns like Bodrum and Fethiye, according to Turkish media reports.

Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, has a net worth of $195.9 billion.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Turkish newspapers said the Microsoft founder and billionaire reportedly celebrated his birthday on a yacht at a cove in the Mediterranean Sea of Turkey with fifty of his friends, including fellow billionaire Bezos. Gates turned 66 on October 28.

According to local media, the yacht that hosted Gates’ birthday includes a jacuzzi, gym, a swimming pool, and many other facilities. The yacht was rented by Gates for $2 million a week.

Workers at the party had said they were not allowed to use their phone or take pictures of the birthday party to respect the privacy of Gates and his guests.

Reports added that the billionaire has been spending his holiday along Turkey’s Mugla coast and visited Bodrum last week, a popular Turkish tourist destination for beachgoers.

Bill Gates was previously the richest man alive. He amassed a net worth of $ 136.1 billion.

Jennifer Gates’ message to her father

The eldest daughter of Bill Gates, Jennifer Gates, wished her father a happy birthday in an Instagram post including a picture from her wedding day.

“Happy happy 66th @thisisbillgates. Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity,” Jennifer said.

“Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun,” she added.

Jennifer married Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar in a private Muslim ceremony followed by a civil ceremony in New York earlier this month.

The couple chose their farm in Westchester County as the location of their wedding held on October 16.

“Thank you for your support of our union and dream day recently - these memories will last a lifetime,” Jennifer added in her Instagram post.

Read more:

Jennifer Gates shares wedding first dance photo with husband Nayel Nassar

In pictures: Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar share photos of their $2 mln wedding