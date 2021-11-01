.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi female weapons trainer breaks boundaries in male-dominated field

  • Font
Saudi female firearm trainer, Mona Al Khurais, loads bullets in a gun-magazine prior to her long-range rifle training at the Top-Gun shooting range in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 28, 2021. Picture taken October 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi female firearm trainer, Mona Al Khurais, loads bullets in a gun-magazine prior to her long-range rifle training at the Top-Gun shooting range in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 28, 2021. Picture taken October 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Saudi female weapons trainer breaks boundaries in male-dominated field

Reuters, Riyadh 

Published: Updated:

Mona Al-Khurais has loved guns ever since as a young girl her father took her on hunting trips in Saudi Arabia and taught her how to shoot.

Five years ago, she turned that passion into her profession, receiving coaching in Saudi and abroad to become a licensed firearms trainer.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi female firearm trainer Mona Al Khurais teaches a Saudi woman on safe usage of weapons at the Top-Gun shooting range in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 28, 2021. Picture taken October 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi female firearm trainer Mona Al Khurais teaches a Saudi woman on safe usage of weapons at the Top-Gun shooting range in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 28, 2021. Picture taken October 28, 2021. (Reuters)

The 36-year-old now teaches shooting at Top Gun firing range in Riyadh, with more and more women joining her classes.

“I am so happy to practice my passion and my hobby as a coach and a range safety officer,” Khurais said.

“Hopefully, I can share my experience with Saudi girls, to encourage them to enter this difficult field that was previously reserved for men.”

Saudi female firearm trainer, Mona Al Khurais, takes aim with her long-range rifle during her target practice at the Top-Gun shooting range in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 28, 2021. Picture taken October 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi female firearm trainer, Mona Al Khurais, takes aim with her long-range rifle during her target practice at the Top-Gun shooting range in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 28, 2021. Picture taken October 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Khurais was one of the exhibitors at the Saudi Falconry and Hunting show, an annual exhibition in Riyadh showcasing manufacturers specializing in hunting weapons.

Exhibitors displayed pistols, sniper rifles, hunting rifles and semi-automatic weapons as well as hunting paraphernalia.

Visitors with gun licenses can buy the weapons on show.

Saudi female firearm trainer Mona Al Khurais takes aim with her pistol at the Top-Gun shooting range in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 28, 2021. Picture taken October 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi female firearm trainer Mona Al Khurais takes aim with her pistol at the Top-Gun shooting range in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 28, 2021. Picture taken October 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Khurais, however, initially faced problems working in a male-dominated environment.

“The difficulties that I faced were the criticisms from women, which was surprising to me as I was expecting it from men,” she said.

As more girls and women learn to handle guns, Khurais hopes their attitudes will change and that she can inspire them.

“My goal is one day to participate in the Olympics,” she said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate

UAE markets regulator gets first female CEO as Maryam Al Suwaidi takes charge

Women take part in Saudi National Day military parade for first time

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai readies health infrastructure as demand for retirement expected to increase Dubai readies health infrastructure as demand for retirement expected to increase
US will respond to Iran’s actions, ‘price’ to pay for nuclear talks failure: Biden US will respond to Iran’s actions, ‘price’ to pay for nuclear talks failure: Biden
Top Content
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region
Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people
US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions
Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah
UAE grants emergency use approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11 UAE grants emergency use approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More