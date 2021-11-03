Turki Al al-Sheikh’s English horror film ‘Cello’ wraps up production in Saudi Arabia

“Cello,” an English and Arabic language horror film written by Turki Al al-Sheikh and starring Oscar winner Jeremy Irons has wrapped up production in Saudi Arabia.

Al al-Sheikh, the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, shared the film’s poster in a Twitter post with the caption “2022.” He wrote the script of the film, which is based on one of his novels.

The film, which will be released in 2022, follows the story of an aspiring cellist who learns that the cost of his brand-new cello is a lot more insidious than he first thought, according to Deadline.

The film was reportedly shot on location in Saudi Arabia and in Prague, Czech Republic.

It was financed by Saudi Arabia’s Rozam Media, which also owns the rights to the film.

Starring English actor Irons, the film was directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who is best known for his directing four the “Saw” horror films.

“Cello” will also star Tobin Bell, Samir Ismail, Elham Ali, and Muhannad al-Hamdi. Souad Abdullah and Ghassan Massoud are set to appear in the film.

