.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Djokovic ahead of Nadal after beating Medvedev for record 37th Masters title

  • Font
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses with his trophy after defeating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris, on Nov.7, 2021. (AP)
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses with his trophy after defeating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena in Paris, on Nov.7, 2021. (AP)

Djokovic ahead of Nadal after beating Medvedev for record 37th Masters title

The Associated Press, Paris

Published: Updated:

The day after ensuring he finishes No. 1 for a record seventh year, Novak Djokovic beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Paris Masters final on Sunday for a record 37th Masters title.

Djokovic moved one clear of fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal for Masters trophies, and nine ahead of Roger Federer, the other tennis great with 20 majors.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It also gave Djokovic a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title and put him 6-4 up overall against the No. 2-ranked Medvedev, who is pushing hard to dethrone him in world tennis.

The veteran Serb had lost to Medvedev in straight sets in the US Open final two months ago and had not played a tournament since.

Medvedev looked strong early but top-seeded Djokovic, who beat him in straight sets in this year’s Australian Open final, withstood punishing rallies against an opponent nine years younger.

Djokovic’s double break against a tiring Medvedev, the defending champion, gave him a 5-2 lead and the chance to serve for an 86th career title.

Second-seeded Medvedev swiped a ball into the crowd in frustration after a fan yelled just as he was serving at 30-40 down in that game, and he pointed to the crowd in frustration at the changeover.

Some rowdy fans have cheered serving errors and double-faults, or shouted just before serves throughout the week.

A poor service game from Djokovic gifted Medvedev a break back to 5-3.

But on his first match point, Djokovic won a thrilling long rally befitting a great final with a forehand winner deep into the left of the court. He hugged his rival warmly at the net.

Read more: Russia’s Putin hails Medvedev’s win over Djokovic in US Open final

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath
Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report Kordahi would resign if it ‘guarantees’ a change in Gulf stance on Lebanon: Report
Top Content
Iraq military: PM targeted in failed ‘assassination’ attempt, drone struck his house Iraq military: PM targeted in failed ‘assassination’ attempt, drone struck his house
Watch: Women in Ethiopia weep as men forcibly taken to fight against Tigray forces Watch: Women in Ethiopia weep as men forcibly taken to fight against Tigray forces
India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities India’s cow dung fight marks end of Diwali festivities
Tigray fighters say Ethiopia capital not facing ‘bloodbath’ Tigray fighters say Ethiopia capital not facing ‘bloodbath’
Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath Iraq PM speaks out after attempted assassination, photos show attack aftermath
Abu Dhabi sets up dual English-Arabic language family court for non-Muslims Abu Dhabi sets up dual English-Arabic language family court for non-Muslims
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More