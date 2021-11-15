Saudi Arabia to celebrate World Arabic Language Day at UNESCO in December

Saudi Arabia will celebrate the World Arabic Language Day 2021 at the headquarters of UNESCO in Paris, France on December 17, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The celebration will take place in cooperation between Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, The National Committee for Education, Culture and Science, and the Kingdom’s permanent delegation to UNESCO, the Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Foundation, and the King Salman International Complex for the Arabic Language.

UNESCO says this year’s World Arabic Language Day theme “Arabic Language, a bridge between civilizations” is a call to reaffirm the important role of the Arabic language in connecting people through culture, science, literature and many more domains.

According to SPA, the World Arabic Language Day will see the participation of “experts and specialists from around the world, who will talk about the role of the Arabic language in building bridges of civilizational communication.”

The day’s program includes multi-directional sessions that focus on the role of the Arabic language in building bridges of civilizational communication, in which local, Arab and international cultural leaders will speak.

On the sidelines of the program, an art exhibition will be held from December 13 until 23 under the title “Arabic Language and Civilization Communication,” including works by artists from all over the world, which will be placed on the walls surrounding UNESCO headquarters, the press agency reported.

The artworks revolve around highlighting the “strong relationship between the Arabic language and various forms of cultural expression.”

The activities of the World Arabic Language Day aim to enhance the presence of the Arabic language in international organizations, and deepen its position among non-native speakers, in addition to introducing the aesthetics of the Arabic language and its arts, and promoting its practice locally and internationally, SPA reported.

According to UNESCO, World Arabic Language Day is celebrated every year on 18 December since 2012. The date coincides with the day in 1973 that the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted Arabic as the sixth official language of the Organization.

