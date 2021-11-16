.
Abu Dhabi Art Fair set to open to public on November 17

The Abu Dhabi Art Fair in the United Arab Emirates’ capital. (Abu Dhabi Art)
The fair will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed at Manarat al-Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi. (Abu Dhabi Art)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The 13th edition of the upcoming Abu Dhabi Art Fair in the United Arab Emirates’ capital is set to open to the public on Wednesday, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The fair will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed at Manarat al-Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.

Organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the fair will feature a diverse line-up of 49 galleries from 19 countries, representing more than 190 artists from around the world. It will include over 600 artworks, according to WAM.

WAM reported: “This year’s edition will feature 14 new galleries joining from the UAE, Colombia, France, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, and Turkey.”

“Gathering safely in-person for this 13th edition of Abu Dhabi Art in Manarat Al Saadiyat is a testament to the collective efforts of those across the arts and culture sector of Abu Dhabi and beyond,” Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Mohamed al-Mubarak, said.

“Our thanks to the many distinguished guests, partners, exhibitors, curators and artists who are joining us in Abu Dhabi, a nexus of multinational talent where the next generation of emerging artistic voices are given a crucial platform to contribute to a sustainable arts and culture ecosystem,” he added.

